Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.600-$10.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.60-10.20 EPS.

DG opened at $217.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.97. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.