Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-10.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +0.5-1.5% to ~$33.92-34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.31 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.600-$10.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.59.

NYSE DG traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,121. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

