Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1,675.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,085 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth about $129,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,177. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

