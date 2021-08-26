Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Dorman Products reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $97.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

