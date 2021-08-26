Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post sales of $224.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.60 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $188.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $891.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $905.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $955.37 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 441,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,401 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 563,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $32.05. 49,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,791. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

