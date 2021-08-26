Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.01 Million

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post sales of $224.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.60 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $188.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $891.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $905.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $955.37 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 441,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,401 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 563,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $32.05. 49,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,791. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.