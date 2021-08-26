DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.75. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 11,947 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.74.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DouYu International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $1,983,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DouYu International by 2.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

