Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $1.30 target price on the stock.
Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99.
About Drone Delivery Canada
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.