DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.55 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.62. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

