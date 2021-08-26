Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Duolingo in a report released on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

DUOL opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

