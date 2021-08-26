Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUOL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Sunday. They set an inline rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of DUOL opened at $127.33 on Monday. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

