Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 117 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $94.21 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

