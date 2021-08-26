Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,233 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,843,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,015,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

