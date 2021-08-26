Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,993,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,543,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,164 shares of company stock worth $20,614,038. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

