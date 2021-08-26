Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 51,458 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,458 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,351 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447,314 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 742,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,590,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

