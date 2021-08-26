DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

DXC traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.08.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

