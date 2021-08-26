Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,392,510 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

