Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 657.1% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 68.2% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,584. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

