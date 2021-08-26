eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 360,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

