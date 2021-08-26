Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a P/E ratio of 618.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

