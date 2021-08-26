Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 20,723 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $52,221.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

PHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.