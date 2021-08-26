Edgeware (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $53.61 million and approximately $901,034.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00748710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00097228 BTC.

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,389,962,197 coins and its circulating supply is 5,776,534,970 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

