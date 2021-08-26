Effect.AI (EFX) Market Cap Hits $6.92 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $95,729.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

