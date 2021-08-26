EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.84. 5,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,293,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -112.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Growth Interface Management LLC increased its holdings in EHang by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,900,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in EHang by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,924,000 after acquiring an additional 810,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,782,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter worth $8,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

