EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.84. 5,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,293,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -112.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.