Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.43. 32,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.21.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.