Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESTC traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,138. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.64. Elastic has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Summit Insights began coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

