Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) vs. Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Critical Comparison

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

56.1% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 1.50 $104.54 million $1.00 8.45 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.12 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.44

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 1.60% 4.49% 3.37% Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32%

Risk & Volatility

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eldorado Gold and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20 Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus price target of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 84.91%. Hycroft Mining has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 803.61%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.