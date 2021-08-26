Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $910.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $194,490,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 347.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 177,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $141.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.30. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

