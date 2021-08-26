Elysian (ELY) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $298,520.24 and $80,945.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00772495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00097135 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars.

