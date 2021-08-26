EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $126.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMCOR recently reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% and 6.8%, and jumped 23.6% and 21% year over year, respectively. The uptrend was mainly driven by solid execution in the U.S. Construction and U.S. Building Services segment and disciplined cost control amid the COVID-19 pandemic. EMCOR is encouraged by its robust performance, accretive acquisitions and demand for services. During second-quarter 2021, SG&A expenses — as a percentage of revenues — were 10%, down 20 bps from the prior-year quarter. Buoyed by a favorable project mix and the assumption that current market conditions will improve, EMCOR lifted its 2021 earnings guidance. However, COVID-19 related woes and volatility in commodity prices are concerns.”

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $122.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

