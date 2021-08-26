Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

