Emerson Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.1% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.32. 98,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,805. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

