Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 90,168 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,352,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $368.39. 8,775,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.91. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock valued at $893,960,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

