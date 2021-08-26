Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 41.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 192.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $621.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $627.77. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 739.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.