Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

