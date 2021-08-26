Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 1,792 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter worth about $237,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 8.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Clorox by 16.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,249,000 after acquiring an additional 76,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox stock opened at $164.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.56. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

