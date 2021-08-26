Empowered Funds LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.19 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

