Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in August

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ELEZY traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48.

ELEZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Grupo Santander raised Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

