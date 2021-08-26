Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.91 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.85. 82,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,888,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

