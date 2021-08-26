Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $411.16. The company had a trading volume of 311,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $413.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

