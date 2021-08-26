EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of EnQuest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $0.33 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $593.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

