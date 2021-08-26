Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,884 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $462,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.96. 320,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,957. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.