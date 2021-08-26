Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $570.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 18.71% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $570,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 925,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,293. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $30.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

