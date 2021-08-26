Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,540,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

