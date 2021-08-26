Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 449,407 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,350,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $898,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.16. 2,736,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

