EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

