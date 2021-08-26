Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQX. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 10.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

