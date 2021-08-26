Equitable Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 706 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $475.81 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,407 shares of company stock worth $15,868,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

