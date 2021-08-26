Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

