Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 33.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.