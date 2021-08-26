Equitable Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $173.93 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.21. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

